CARTMELL Sandra Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Monday 18th February 2019,
aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of Alf, loving mum of Helen, Katherine and Philip. Cherished grandma and
great grandma.
Precious sister of Julie, Brian, Pat, Fred and the late Michael.
She will always be dearly loved
and missed by each and every one of her family.
Her funeral service will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February at 14:30pm.
Further enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road, Blackpool,
FY2 0NR. Tel: 01253 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
