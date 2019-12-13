|
Jackson Sally (Revoe School and
Woodlands School)
Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd November 2019 and surrounded by her family.
She was the dearly loved wife of Peter, a much loved mother, grandma and great grandma.
Sally will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral Service at
St. Anne's Church, Singleton on Friday December 20th 2019 at 11.00am followed by cremation
at Carleton.
No flowers by request but donations welcomed for either Cancer Research UK or
Trinity Hospice at Home.
All donations and enquiries to
Box Bros Ltd.
Tel 01253 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019