CARTER Sally Patricia Passed away peacefully in the care of Fairhaven Care Home on Wednesday 30th February 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving Partner of John.
Much loved mother of Nicholas and Susan, a cherished Sister and Auntie and a loved friend to all.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium, Stocks Lane, Blackpool on Wednesday 27th February at 2:00 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to
Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, telephone 01253 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
