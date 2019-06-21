Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:30
Carleton Cemetery Chapel
Sadie Trotter

Sadie Trotter Notice
Trotter Sadie late of Bispham
Passed away peacefully on Monday 10th June 2019 aged 91 years.

Beloved wife to the late Stewart,
loving mum to Morag
and the late John.
Much loved grandma to Stewart, Jamie , Chris and Ian.
Great grandma to Alyse and Toby.

Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 26th of June 2019 12:30 at Carleton Cemetery Chapel followed by interment
Family flowers only please,
with all enquiries to
Co-op funeralcare Sale
0161 905 1735
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 21, 2019
