BUTLER Ruth Peacefully in Victoria Hospital on Friday
30th August 2019,
Ruth, aged 94 years.
The beloved wife of the late Tommy, loving and marvellous mum of Terry, adored grandma of Chloe and the late Hannah, devoted great grandma of Harrison, and a dear auntie and friend to many.
Ruth will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Service and cremation will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 12th September at 10.00am.
Flowers welcome or donations, if so desired, may be given for Trinity Hospice, c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019