|
|
|
Prance Royston James Passed away peacefully in hospital with his family around him on
1st June 2019, aged 76 years.
Royston was a loving husband, father, grandfather and
great grandfather
who will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Funeral Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 11.30am.
No flowers by request but donations welcome for
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries and donations to
Box Bros Ltd. Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 7, 2019
Read More