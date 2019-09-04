|
MAPPLE Roy Aged 81, of Windermere and formerly of Warton near Preston, on 31st August 2019,
died suddenly but peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Dearly beloved husband of Janet, very dear dad of Susan, Christine, and the late Andrew,
loving grandad of Daniel, Ben, Michael, Elyssa, Hollie and Billie, loving father-in-law of Duncan,
Deena and Howard, and loving brother of Jenny and the late Maureen.
Funeral Service at
Holy Trinity Church, Freckleton on Thursday 12th September at
2.30 pm before private cremation.
Family flowers only, but donations if so desired to Great North Air Ambulance Service,
c/o the Funeral Director;
Steven R. Baxendale, 189 Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston,
PR4 1HU. Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019