|
|
|
TIMMERMAN Rosemary Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the Cornmill Nursing Home, Garstang on Thursday 23rd May 2019, Rosemary, aged 70 years.
Loving wife of Christopher, much loved mum of Claire and Helen and step mum of Michael, dear mother in law of Jack, adored gran of Ryan, Guy, Louis, Frankie, George and Poppy, dearly loved sister of John and sister in law Michelle, also a loved auntie and friend to many.
Rosemary will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Service will be held at St Nicholas' Church, Fleetwood on Wednesday 19th June at 1.00pm followed by committal at Carleton Crematorium at 2.00pm.
Flowers are welcome or if so desired donations may be given for the PSP Association, c/o the Funeral Director. Please also note black attire is not essential.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 11, 2019
Read More