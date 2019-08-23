Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
14:45
Carleton Crematorium
RIVETT Rose Hannah (Former Fish &
Chip Shop Proprietor)
Peacefully in the loving care of the Glen Tanar Care Home on
Tuesday July 30th 2019,
aged 96 years.
Wife of the late Leslie Thomas Rivett and mother
of the late Leslie Rivett.
Dear and much loved
partner of 36 years to Alex.
"Rose will be greatly missed
by all who knew and loved her."
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday August 30th at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
