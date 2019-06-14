|
|
|
Watmough Ronald Sheila and family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and donations for the Blackpool Branch of the R.N.L.I following the sad loss of Ron.
Special thanks to
St. Stephens Nursing Home for the wonderful care during the
last years of Ron's life, and to the Reverend Canon Martin Keighley for the uplifting service, and finally to D. Hollowell & Sons for their kindness and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 14, 2019
Read More