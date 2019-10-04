|
TOMLINSON Ronald Passed away peacefully in hospital on Saturday September 28th 2019, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late Freda, loving father of Alyson and the late Clive and a dearly loved grandad and great grandad.
Special thanks to the
Elmsdene Care Home and Blackpool Victoria Hospital
for all their care and attention shown to Ronald.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Thursday October 10th at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019