THRELFALL Ronald Leslie Ronnie passed away peacefully
in the Royal Preston Hospital surround by his loving family
on Friday 8th March 2019,
aged 75 years.
Much loved husband of Josie, dearly loved dad of Jason, cherished grandad of Domonie and Maia and a dear brother, brother in law and uncle.
'Ronnie will be sadly missed
by his devoted wife Josie
and all his family'
Although you are no
longer here with me,
you will always be in my heart.
Goodnight Darling
xxx
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday March 29th at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to The .
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel : 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
