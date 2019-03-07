|
SANDS Ronald William Died peacefully in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on 1st March 2019.
Ron, aged 85, of Little Eccleston, beloved husband of Jean (deceased), loving father of Andrew and Chris, dearest
father in law of Julie and Kaye, much loved grandad of Tim, Esther, Carmen, Phoebe and Benjamin, and great grandad
of Theo and Florence.
Service to be held at
Lytham Crematorium, at 2pm
on Monday 18th March.
Family flowers only. Donations please to Blue Skies Hospital Fund (Ward 38 BVH),
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family,
Funeral Director.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
