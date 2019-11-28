|
|
|
BANKS Ronald Former Taxi Driver
of Premier Taxis.
Ronald peacefully passed away in the loving care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
Ward 15a on Thursday 21st November 2019 aged 74 years. Devoted husband of Ann, cherished dad of David, Ian and step dad of Mark and Sheryl,
loving grandad of Amelia, Leah, Ryan,Lily and Toby and a very dear great grandad of Riley, Ava and Leo and a much loved brother and brother in law. Ronald will be greatly missed by all his family and friends and all who had the pleasure to have known him. Funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 2pm. Family floral tributes only please by request, donations if so desired in lieu of floral tributes to Cancer Research UK c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham,
Blackpool FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019