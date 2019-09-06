Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30
Carleton Crematorium
Ron Wilson Notice
WILSON Ron Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 2nd September 2019 aged 90 years.
Devoted husband of Hetty,
loving dad to Ron, Paul and Bev, also a cherished grandad and great grandad to all his grandchildren.
Ron will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and
cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 20th September at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu
if so desired to
British Heart Foundation c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
