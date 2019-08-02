Home

Ron Marlow Notice
MARLOW Ron Peacefully, at Brooklands House Care Home, on 29th July 2019.
Ron aged 94 years,
devoted husband of the late Pat, dear dad and Gramps.
Ron will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Requiem Mass at St. Peter's
RC Church, Lytham on Friday
9th August at 11.00 am
followed by a private family burial.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
may be sent to Lincolnshire Bomber Command Memorial.
c/o the Funeral Director
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham,
FY8 5EW.
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
