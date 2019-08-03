Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
14:45
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Blackwell

Notice Condolences

Roger Blackwell Notice
BLACKWELL Roger Passed away peacefully in the loving care of his family at home
on Wednesday 24th July 2019, aged 73 years.
Beloved Husband of Margo, treasured father of Hayley,
Craig and Philip. Dearly loved
and respected grandad of
Martin, Josh, Jay and Marley. Much loved friend to all.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium at 2.45 pm on Wednesday 7th August.
Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.