BLACKWELL Roger Passed away peacefully in the loving care of his family at home
on Wednesday 24th July 2019, aged 73 years.
Beloved Husband of Margo, treasured father of Hayley,
Craig and Philip. Dearly loved
and respected grandad of
Martin, Josh, Jay and Marley. Much loved friend to all.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium at 2.45 pm on Wednesday 7th August.
Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019