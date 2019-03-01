|
WILLIS 'Bob'
Robert Ian Suddenly in Royal Preston Hospital on Thursday 21st February 2019, Bob, aged 68 years.
The loving dad of Joanne and Paul, much loved partner of Coleen, adored grandad of Isabella, Harry, Darcie and Oliver, and also missed by all Coleen's children and grandchildren.
Bob will be very sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Saturday 9th March at 10.00am.
Flowers welcome or if so desired donations may be given for Brian House, c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
