Robert Taziker

Robert Taziker Notice
Taziker Robert Edward
"Bob" Passed away peacefully
at Trinity Hospice on
Saturday, 1st June 2019
aged 80 years.

The loving husband to Edna,
dear brother, brother-in-law,
uncle, great uncle, daddy to
Charlie his beloved dog.

He'll be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

Funeral to Celebrate
Bob's life to be held at
Park Crematorium, Lytham,
at 12.30pm on Friday
20th September 2019.

Bright attire would be
appreciated as a celebration
of Bob's wonderful life.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.

Any enquiries to
N C Funerl Directors,
Tel:01253420450
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
