TAYLOR Robert (Bob) Former joiner at Blackpool Gazette, passed away
on 5th December 2019,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, dearly loved dad of David, Ian and Judith, much loved father-in-law
of Angela, June and Nigel, treasured granddad of Rebecca, Craig, Philip and Niamh
and a much loved
great granddad and uncle.
Bob will be deeply missed by
his loving family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium at 1:15pm on Monday 23rd December 2019.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
the British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road, Blackpool,
FY2 0NR, 01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019