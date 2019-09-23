|
|
|
Singleton Robert William
"Bob" On 15th September 2019, Bob, aged 78 years, dearly loved husband of Valerie, also a dear dad, step dad, grandad,
great grandad and brother.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 26th September 2019
at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be sent for Haematology Unit c/o
Victoria Hospital, Blackpool.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019