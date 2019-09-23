Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
15:30
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Singleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Singleton

Notice Condolences

Robert Singleton Notice
Singleton Robert William
"Bob" On 15th September 2019, Bob, aged 78 years, dearly loved husband of Valerie, also a dear dad, step dad, grandad,
great grandad and brother.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 26th September 2019
at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be sent for Haematology Unit c/o
Victoria Hospital, Blackpool.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.