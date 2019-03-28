|
|
|
Lowe Robert
(Bob) Passed away on
Thursday 21st March 2019
at his home.
Aged 84 years
of Poulton-Le-Fylde.
The dearly loved husband of Audrey, cherished father of Andrew and Simon and grandpa to Sam, Rachel, Charlie and William.
Service to be held at
St Chad's Church,
Poulton-Le-Fylde,
on Tuesday 2nd April at 1.15pm followed by a Private Cremation
at Carleton Crematorium.
All further enquiries to
C.T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde.
Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More