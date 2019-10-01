|
|
|
Higginson Robert
Bob Passed away peacefully at home on 24th September 2019,
Bob, aged 77 years.
The dearly loved Husband to Dorothy, also a much loved Dad, Grandad, Brother and Uncle.
Funeral service and burial to be held at St John's Church Out Rawcliffe on Saturday 5th October at 11.00 am. Family flowers only please; donations to St John's Church Out Rawcliffe.
c/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019