D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham St. Annes
Robert Harwood

Robert Harwood Notice
HARWOOD Robert (Bob) Passed away suddenly
but peacefully in hospital on Tuesday October 8th 2019, aged 88 years.
Most dearly loved husband
of Doreen, loving father of Paul
and David, dear father in law
of Susie and devoted grandad
of Harry and Jenna.

Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Thursday October 24th
at 12:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
