|
|
|
DIX Robert Robert peacefully passed away with his dear family by his side in the loving care of The New Thursby Nursing Home, Lytham on Tuesday
29th October 2019, aged 82 years.
Devoted Husband of Maureen, cherished Dad of Ian and the late Julie, loving Grandad of Chris and James, a much loved father in law of Kate and a dear brother in law of Valerie and the late Michael.
GOOD NIGHT GOD BLESS.
Robert will be sadly missed by all his family and friends and all
who had the pleasure to
have known him.
Funeral service will be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Tuesday 12th November 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family floral tributes only please by request. Donations if so desired in lieu of floral tributes to Alzheimer's Society c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham,
Blackpool FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019