COUPE Robert Dominic Passed away peacefully
on Sunday February 3rd 2019, aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of the late Grace; much loved father of Bob, and father-in-law of Maxine and a dearly loved uncle and friend.
Robert will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday
February 25th at 11 a.m.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired,
to The Spirit of Normandy Trust.
All donations
and enquiries please
c/o T H Fenton
27-28 Rossall Road,
Cleveleys, FY5 1DX.
Tel 01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
