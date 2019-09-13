Home

Johnson Rita Passed away peacefully on
6th September 2019
aged 91 years.
The dearly loved wife to the late Eric, a much loved mum to Susan and mother in law to Ken also a dear grandma to Andrew and great grandma to Hallie.
Rita will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Knott End Methodist Church on Wednesday 18th September at 10.30am followed by burial at
All Saints Church, Whitefield.
Family flowers only please, donations to Young at Heart.
C/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU. Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
