Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
13:00
Poulton New Cemetery
Garstang Road
Poulton
View Map
Rita Barker Notice
Barker Rita Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on
18th June 2019, aged 77 years.
A dearly loved wife to David,
a loving mum to Vanessa, Victoria, Heather, Ewan and the late Michelle.
Rita will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and burial to be held at Poulton New Cemetery (Garstang Road Poulton) on Wednesday 3rd July at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donation to Macmillan and
Marie Curie.
C/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 26, 2019
