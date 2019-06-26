|
|
|
Barker Rita Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on
18th June 2019, aged 77 years.
A dearly loved wife to David,
a loving mum to Vanessa, Victoria, Heather, Ewan and the late Michelle.
Rita will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and burial to be held at Poulton New Cemetery (Garstang Road Poulton) on Wednesday 3rd July at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donation to Macmillan and
Marie Curie.
C/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 26, 2019
Read More