Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00
Lytham Crematorium
Richard Purvis Notice
PURVIS Richard Loved and dedicated member of TUI Cabin Crew.
On 15th October 2019, Richard, aged 52 years, of Blackpool and formerly of St. Annes.
Richard will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Funeral service at
Lytham Crematorium on
Monday 28th October at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent to Blue Skies Hospitals Fund
c/o the Funeral Director.

David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd, 42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW.
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
