Layton Funerals
80 Onslow Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 7EP
01253 301306
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
14:00
Carleton Crematorium
Blackpool
Richard Innes Notice
INNES Richard
(Dick)
of Blackpool Dick passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
Saturday 8th June 2019.
Devoted and loving husband of
Barbara and also a dearly loved
father of 5, grandfather of 6,
great grandfather of 10,
great great grandfather of 1
and a dear brother to Kate.

Dick's funeral service and cremation will be held at
Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool, on Friday 21st June 2019
at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Dick to "The British Heart Foundation"
c/o and all further enquiries please, to Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool,
FY3 7EP
Tel 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 17, 2019
