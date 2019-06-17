|
|
|
INNES Richard
(Dick)
of Blackpool Dick passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
Saturday 8th June 2019.
Devoted and loving husband of
Barbara and also a dearly loved
father of 5, grandfather of 6,
great grandfather of 10,
great great grandfather of 1
and a dear brother to Kate.
Dick's funeral service and cremation will be held at
Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool, on Friday 21st June 2019
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Dick to "The British Heart Foundation"
c/o and all further enquiries please, to Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool,
FY3 7EP
Tel 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 17, 2019
