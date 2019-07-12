Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Begg Reece Passed away suddenly on Thursday July 4th 2019,
aged 28 years.

A dearly loved son, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend who will be hugely missed by all.

Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Thursday July 18th at 11:00 am.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Papyrus or go fund me page
'Help My Parents' (https://www.gofundme.com/
n2e34-help-my-parents).

All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 12, 2019
