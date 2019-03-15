|
|
|
TOWNSEND (Raymond Kenneth) On Saturday 9th March 2019,
peacefully whilst in hospital,
surrounded by his loving family,
Ray passed away
aged 78 years.
Dearly beloved and
loving Husband, Dad,
Father-in-Law and Grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Lytham Park Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th March 2019
at 12noon.
Family flowers only please
donations in lieu if so desired to
Trinity Hospice and Air Ambulance
c/o The Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
