The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool Whitegate Drive
97 Whitegate Drive
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 9BZ
01253 301237
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
15:30
Carleton Crematorium
Raymond Kirton Notice
KIRTON Raymond Passed away at
Trinity Hospice on
25th May 2019 with his
loving family around him.
Ray previously worked
at Blackpool Transport
and Stagecoach.
He was an active
union member of Unite and a
Fleetwood Town FC supporter.
Thank you to all his friends who visited him throughout his long illness and to staff on Ward 4 at Clifton Hospital and also
the hospice.
No flowers please.
Donations gratefully received for
Cancer Research UK.

His funeral will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June at 3.30 p.m.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
97 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool.
Tel: 01253 301237
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 5, 2019
