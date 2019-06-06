|
In loving memory of
Ray Willett
(686) Who died peacefully at
Cleveleys Nursing Home on
Saturday 25th May 2019,
aged 90 years.
Much loved by wife Marion,
son Charles, daughter in law Val and grandsons John and James.
Ray will be fondly remembered
by all family and friends.
Missing you X
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 14th June at 11:00am.
No flowers please.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home
Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 6, 2019
