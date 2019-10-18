|
|
|
BULLEN Ramona Gavina Suddenly at her home in
Cleveleys on Friday
11th October 2019,
Ramona, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank,
much loved mother of Barry,
a loving and adored grandmother
and great grandmother,
also a dear friend to many.
Ramona will be very sadly missed
by all her family and many friends.
A celebration of her life will be held
at Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday 24th October at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, may be given for the Alzheimer's Society
or Trinity Hospice, c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Helen Ashmore Funeral Service,
7 Bispham Road,
Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019