|
|
|
PASCUCCI Raffaela Passed away peacefully on Thursday 5th December 2019, Raffaela,
aged 87 years.
Loving wife to the Late Generoso, dear mother of Sabino, Pasquale, Antonio and Angelina,
and a much loved and treasured
nana and a great nana.
"Possa Egli Riposare In Pace"
Funeral service to take place at Our Lady Of The Assumption, Blackpool on
Wednesday 11th December at 10am.
Flowers or, if preferred, donations for Trinity Hospice may be sent to the funeral directors.
All other enquiries please contact
J&A Porter,
Windsor Road, Ansdell,
Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH.
Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019