HULME Philippa Jane Hulme
"Pippa" Our beautiful Pippa passed suddenly on 17th July,
aged 46.
Beloved wife of Philip,
cherished mother of Martha
and Oliver, much loved daughter
to Bill and Margaret, treasured sister to Geoff.
Philippa's funeral will take place on Monday 5th August at 15:30pm at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to
Mind in Lancashire
c/o Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Low Moor Road, Bispham,
FY2 0PA.
Tel: 01253 500 536
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 26, 2019