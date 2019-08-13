Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Thornton Cleveleys)
The Willows
Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 4AB
01253 859159
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00
Carleton Crematorium
TEASDALE Philip Russell Passed away at
St John's Hospice, Lancaster,
with his family by his side on Wednesday 7th August 2019,
aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Kath,
dearly loved dad of Pippa and Jenny and a much loved grandad of Lottie, James and Penny.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 19th August at 10am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to
St John's Hospice, Lancaster.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
telephone 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019
