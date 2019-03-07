|
LAMBERT Philip
"Phil The Barber" Passed away at home on
Thursday 28th February 2019, aged 59 years.
Beloved son of Peter and Barbara, loving brother of David, dear brother in law of Debra and a special uncle of Jordan and Oliver.
"A local character in the St Annes area, who will be dearly missed by his family and the community."
Funeral service will take place at Park Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th March at 11:30am.
All enquiries to D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
