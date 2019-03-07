Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:30
Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Lambert

Notice Condolences

Philip Lambert Notice
LAMBERT Philip
"Phil The Barber" Passed away at home on
Thursday 28th February 2019, aged 59 years.
Beloved son of Peter and Barbara, loving brother of David, dear brother in law of Debra and a special uncle of Jordan and Oliver.
"A local character in the St Annes area, who will be dearly missed by his family and the community."
Funeral service will take place at Park Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th March at 11:30am.
All enquiries to D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.