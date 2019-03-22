|
Burdon Philip Suddenly at his home on
Thursday March 14th 2019,
aged 71 years. Re-united with
his beloved wife Jackie. A much loved dad of Gary and Dawn and father-in-law of Phil, cherished grandad of Chris, Kerri, Daniel, Natasha, Nathan and Oliver and great grandad of Jamie, Michaela, Pixie-bell and Edmond.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Friday March 29th at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Breast Cancer Care and/or Bowel Cancer UK. Donations and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RE,
tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
