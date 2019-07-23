|
|
|
Wrigley Peter Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday 18th July, aged 59 following a fall.
Much missed Husband of Tia, Brother to Michael and
friend to many.
Perhaps best remembered for his love of Arsenal FC and for being the proprietor of Harold Rigby's Chippy on Waterloo Road.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Attendees are asked to wear casual clothing, with perhaps a splash of red if at all possible. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary.
Service and cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham on Monday 29th July 2019 at 3:30 PM.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service.
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 23, 2019