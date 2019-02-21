|
|
|
WARD (Peter) Former teacher of
Sacred Heart Primary School.
On Wednesday 13th February 2019, and of Thornton, Peter, passed away, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Ann,
much loved Dad to Kathryn and Rebecca, a dear father-in-law to Paul and a devoted grandad to Carmen and Libby and a dear brother to Owen and the late Bill.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Requiem Mass will take place at St. Johns Church, Poulton, on Thursday 7th March 2019 at 1:45pm followed by a committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimers Society c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
