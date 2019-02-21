Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
13:45
St. Johns Church
Poulton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Ward

Notice Condolences

Peter Ward Notice
WARD (Peter) Former teacher of
Sacred Heart Primary School.
On Wednesday 13th February 2019, and of Thornton, Peter, passed away, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Ann,
much loved Dad to Kathryn and Rebecca, a dear father-in-law to Paul and a devoted grandad to Carmen and Libby and a dear brother to Owen and the late Bill.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Requiem Mass will take place at St. Johns Church, Poulton, on Thursday 7th March 2019 at 1:45pm followed by a committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimers Society c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.