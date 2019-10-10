Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:30
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Simpson

Notice Condolences

Peter Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Peter Peter died peacefully on
Tuesday 1st October 2019,
aged 76 years.
Devoted husband of Patricia, proud and much loved father to Paul and Loraine, dear father in law to Karen and friend to many.
"He will be greatly missed."
Peter's funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 17th October at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to
The Rosemere Centre.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel : 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.