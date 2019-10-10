|
SIMPSON Peter Peter died peacefully on
Tuesday 1st October 2019,
aged 76 years.
Devoted husband of Patricia, proud and much loved father to Paul and Loraine, dear father in law to Karen and friend to many.
"He will be greatly missed."
Peter's funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 17th October at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to
The Rosemere Centre.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel : 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019