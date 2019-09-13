|
|
|
Nicholson Peter After a short illness Peter passed away peacefully in hospital on Monday 2nd September 2019,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Annie and a dearly loved dad of Jill and Mark.
Service to be held at
Carleton Cemetery Chapel on Friday 20th September at 11:45am
followed by burial.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home
Tel : 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019