Mark FH Rae Funeral Directors
11 Wood Street
Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire FY8 1QS
01253 789000
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:45
St Stephen on the Cliffs Parish Church
Holmfield Road
Blackpool
Committal
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Peter Myerscough Notice
MYERSCOUGH Peter Timothy Aged 55 years,
died on 13th March 2019
in Trinity Hospice, Bispham.
Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 27th March at
St Stephen on the Cliffs Parish Church, Holmfield Road,
Blackpool at 10.45am,
prior to committall at
Lytham Park Crematorium
at 12.30.

Donations if so desired,
may be sent for Trinity Hospice in Fylde c/o the funeral director
All enquiries to Mark F H Rae Funeral Directors,
11 Wood Street, St Anne's on Sea, FY8 1QS, Tel 01253789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
