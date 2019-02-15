Home

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
14:00
Park Crematorium
Lytham
McKenna Peter Kevin Passed away peacefully with his family around him on
Sunday 10th February 2019,
aged 54 years.
Loving Husband of Michelle, devoted Dad to Calum and Millie, much loved Brother to Janet, Steven, Michael and Andrew.
Son-in-law, Brother-in-law,
Uncle and friend.
"Kevin will be sadly missed
by all who knew him."
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday 22nd February 2019
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, may be given for Arthritis Research UK.
All enquiries c/o
Marsden's Funeral Home,
148 Lytham Road Warton
Tel: 01772 634100
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
