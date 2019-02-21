|
|
|
Kyle Peter Martin Aged 93
Royal navy veteran
Passed away on the
7th February 2019 peacefully in Glenroyd Nursing Home
Loving husband of the late Jessie.
Dearly loved father of
John and Susan.
Father in law to Maria and Jay.
Loved brother to Jean, Derek,
Rita and the late Art.
Grandad to Jason, Jeanette, Martin and Jessie, and partners Carol Ann, Sharon and Adrian.
Great grandad to Emily, Ellie, Sam, Louis, and Willow.
Uncle to Elizabeth, Santo,
Vicky and the late Robert.
Friend to many he will be sadly missed.
A service to celebrate Peter's life will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Trinity Hospice care of the funeral director.
Ashley Wright
NC Funeral Directors
40 Highfield Road
Blackpool
Tel: 01253 420450
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More