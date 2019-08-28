Home

Peter Malin Notice
MALIN Peter Passed away in hospital
on Sunday 18th August 2019,
aged 67 years.
Much loved husband of Glenda, dearly loved dad of Stuart and Erica and the late Craig,
cherished grandad of Nathan, Courtney, Lucia and Ezme and a dear brother, brother in law
and uncle.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Monday 2nd September at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Brian House Children's Hospice.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel : 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
