Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
13:30
St. Annes Church
Singleton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Hodgson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Hodgson

Notice Condolences

Peter Hodgson Notice
HODGSON (Peter Tennant) Former Bank Manager at
NATWEST Bank

On Sunday 1st December 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of
The Glengarry Court Nursing Home, Poulton-le-Fylde,
Peter passed away aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Una,
much loved father to the late Gail,
a dear father-in-law to John
and a loving Grandfather to Francesca and Annabel.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at St. Annes Church, Singleton on Friday 20th December 2019 at 1:30pm, followed by a committal at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Mind or Trinity Hospice c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys.
FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -