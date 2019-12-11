|
|
|
HODGSON (Peter Tennant) Former Bank Manager at
NATWEST Bank
On Sunday 1st December 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of
The Glengarry Court Nursing Home, Poulton-le-Fylde,
Peter passed away aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Una,
much loved father to the late Gail,
a dear father-in-law to John
and a loving Grandfather to Francesca and Annabel.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at St. Annes Church, Singleton on Friday 20th December 2019 at 1:30pm, followed by a committal at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Mind or Trinity Hospice c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys.
FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019